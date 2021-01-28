Refueling the force

A KC-10 Extender, flown by a 9th Air Refueling Squadron aircrew, refuels an F-16C Fighting Falcon Jan. 28, 2021, over California. The F-16s are assigned to the 177th Fighter Wing in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Traci Keller)

Date Taken: 01.28.2021 Date Posted: 02.03.2021 Location: CA, US Hometown: EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ, US