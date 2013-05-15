Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAS Pensacola Exercise Feb. 2 [Image 5 of 6]

    NAS Pensacola Exercise Feb. 2

    UNITED STATES

    05.15.2013

    Photo by Jason Bortz 

    Naval Air Station Pensacola

    Master-at-Arms 3rd Class and his K-9 Dollar, both with Navy Security Forces (NSF) on Naval Air Station Pensacola, prepare to engage a suspect during Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2021. The exercise is conducted annually on all Navy installations in the continental U.S. and is designed to enhance the readiness of NSF.

    Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2021

