Master-at-Arms 3rd Class and his K-9 Dollar, both with Navy Security Forces (NSF) on Naval Air Station Pensacola, prepare to engage a suspect during Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2021. The exercise is conducted annually on all Navy installations in the continental U.S. and is designed to enhance the readiness of NSF.
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2013
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2021 15:24
|Photo ID:
|6505775
|VIRIN:
|210202-N-TF029-025
|Resolution:
|3300x2550
|Size:
|4.82 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NAS Pensacola Exercise Feb. 2 [Image 6 of 6], by Jason Bortz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
