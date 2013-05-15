NAS Pensacola Exercise Feb. 2

Master-at-Arms 3rd Class and his K-9 Dollar, both with Navy Security Forces (NSF) on Naval Air Station Pensacola, prepare to engage a suspect during Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2021. The exercise is conducted annually on all Navy installations in the continental U.S. and is designed to enhance the readiness of NSF.

