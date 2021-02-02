210202-N-IT398-049 PENSACOLA, Fla. (Feb. 2, 2021) – A mock active shooter suspect (bottom right) is apprehended at the Naval Branch Health Clinic (NBHC) onboard Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola during Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2021 (CS-SC21), Feb. 2, 2021. NAS Pensacola conducted barricaded suspect with a hostage, active shooter and suspicious package scenarios during the exercise. CS-SC21 is an annual, two-part force protection (FP) exercise conducted by Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command (USFFC) and Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC) on all CONUS Navy installations. (U.S. Navy photo by Joshua C. Cox)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2021 15:24
|Photo ID:
|6505773
|VIRIN:
|210202-N-IT398-049
|Resolution:
|3600x2400
|Size:
|2.3 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NAS Pensacola Exercise Feb. 2 [Image 6 of 6], by Joshua Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
