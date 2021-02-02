210202-N-IT398-049 PENSACOLA, Fla. (Feb. 2, 2021) – A mock active shooter suspect (bottom right) is apprehended at the Naval Branch Health Clinic (NBHC) onboard Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola during Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2021 (CS-SC21), Feb. 2, 2021. NAS Pensacola conducted barricaded suspect with a hostage, active shooter and suspicious package scenarios during the exercise. CS-SC21 is an annual, two-part force protection (FP) exercise conducted by Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command (USFFC) and Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC) on all CONUS Navy installations. (U.S. Navy photo by Joshua C. Cox)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.02.2021 Date Posted: 02.02.2021 15:24 Photo ID: 6505773 VIRIN: 210202-N-IT398-049 Resolution: 3600x2400 Size: 2.3 MB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAS Pensacola Exercise Feb. 2 [Image 6 of 6], by Joshua Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.