NAS Pensacola Exercise Feb. 2

210202-N-IT398-046 PENSACOLA, Fla. (Feb. 2, 2021) – NAS Pensacola Navy Security Forces personnel search the Naval Branch Health Clinic (NBHC) for a mock active shooter suspect during Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2021 (CS-SC21), Feb. 2, 2021. NAS Pensacola conducted barricaded suspect with a hostage, active shooter and suspicious package scenarios during the exercise. CS-SC21 enhances the training and readiness of Navy security personnel and better prepares Department of the Navy (DON) personnel for potential force protection situations. It also establishes a learning environment for security personnel to exercise functional plans and operational capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Joshua C. Cox)

