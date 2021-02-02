210202-N-IT398-046 PENSACOLA, Fla. (Feb. 2, 2021) – NAS Pensacola Navy Security Forces personnel search the Naval Branch Health Clinic (NBHC) for a mock active shooter suspect during Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2021 (CS-SC21), Feb. 2, 2021. NAS Pensacola conducted barricaded suspect with a hostage, active shooter and suspicious package scenarios during the exercise. CS-SC21 enhances the training and readiness of Navy security personnel and better prepares Department of the Navy (DON) personnel for potential force protection situations. It also establishes a learning environment for security personnel to exercise functional plans and operational capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Joshua C. Cox)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2021 15:24
|Photo ID:
|6505769
|VIRIN:
|210202-N-IT398-046
|Resolution:
|3600x2400
|Size:
|2.48 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NAS Pensacola Exercise Feb. 2 [Image 6 of 6], by Joshua Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
