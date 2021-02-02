Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    NAS Pensacola Exercise Feb. 2 [Image 1 of 6]

    NAS Pensacola Exercise Feb. 2

    UNITED STATES

    02.02.2021

    Photo by Joshua Cox 

    Naval Air Station Pensacola

    210202-N-IT398-046 PENSACOLA, Fla. (Feb. 2, 2021) – NAS Pensacola Navy Security Forces personnel search the Naval Branch Health Clinic (NBHC) for a mock active shooter suspect during Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2021 (CS-SC21), Feb. 2, 2021. NAS Pensacola conducted barricaded suspect with a hostage, active shooter and suspicious package scenarios during the exercise. CS-SC21 enhances the training and readiness of Navy security personnel and better prepares Department of the Navy (DON) personnel for potential force protection situations. It also establishes a learning environment for security personnel to exercise functional plans and operational capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Joshua C. Cox)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2021
    Date Posted: 02.02.2021 15:24
    Photo ID: 6505769
    VIRIN: 210202-N-IT398-046
    Resolution: 3600x2400
    Size: 2.48 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAS Pensacola Exercise Feb. 2 [Image 6 of 6], by Joshua Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NAS Pensacola Exercise Feb. 2
    NAS Pensacola Exercise Feb. 2
    NAS Pensacola Exercise Feb. 2
    NAS Pensacola Exercise Feb. 2
    NAS Pensacola Exercise Feb. 2
    NAS Pensacola Exercise Feb. 2

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2021

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT