    NAS Pensacola Exercise Feb. 2 [Image 2 of 6]

    NAS Pensacola Exercise Feb. 2

    UNITED STATES

    02.02.2021

    Photo by Joshua Cox 

    Naval Air Station Pensacola

    210202-N-IT398-099 PENSACOLA, Fla. (Feb. 2, 2021) – NAS Pensacola Navy Security Forces personnel, a Military Working Dog (MWD) handler and his K-9 sweep the Naval Branch Health Clinic (NBHC) for simulated explosives, suspects and casualties during Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2021 (CS-SC21), Feb. 2, 2021. NAS Pensacola conducted barricaded suspect with a hostage, active shooter and suspicious package scenarios during the exercise. CS-SC21 is an annual, two-part force protection (FP) exercise conducted by Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command (USFFC) and Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC) on all CONUS Navy installations. (U.S. Navy photo by Joshua C. Cox)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAS Pensacola Exercise Feb. 2 [Image 6 of 6], by Joshua Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

