Smile while you work

Senior Airman Kendra Ancell, hydraulics technician with the 911th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, shares a laugh during routine maintenance on a C-17 Globemaster III landing gear strut at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, Feb. 1, 2021. Routine maintenance on these struts ensures the aircraft can take-off and land safely. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Diana Ferree)

