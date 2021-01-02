A C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 911th Airlift Wing sits on the flight line after a winter storm at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, Feb. 1, 2021. The flexibility and performance of the C-17 allow the aircraft to execute mobility requirements in all weather conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Diana Ferree)
This work, Wing chill [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Diana Ferree, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
