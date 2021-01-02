Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wing chill [Image 2 of 4]

    Wing chill

    PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Diana Ferree 

    911th Airlift Wing

    A C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 911th Airlift Wing sits on the flight line after a winter storm at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, Feb. 1, 2021. The flexibility and performance of the C-17 allow the aircraft to execute mobility requirements in all weather conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Diana Ferree)

    Date Taken: 02.01.2021
    Date Posted: 02.02.2021 15:20
    Photo ID: 6505749
    VIRIN: 210201-F-DM010-1037
    Resolution: 5635x3750
    Size: 7.35 MB
    Location: PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, US
    This work, Wing chill [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Diana Ferree, identified by DVIDS

    Department of Defense

    C-17

    DoD

    C-17 Globemaster III

    Pittsburgh

    Air Force Reserve

    911th Airlift Wing

    Air Force

    Maintenance

    4th Air Force

    C-17
    DoD
    DMA
    AFRC
    AirmanMagazine
    "4thAF

