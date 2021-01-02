Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Turnin' wrenches [Image 3 of 4]

    Turnin' wrenches

    PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Diana Ferree 

    911th Airlift Wing

    Senior Airman Kendra Ancell, hydraulics technician with the 911th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, conducts routine maintenance on the landing gear strut of a C-17 Globemaster III at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, Feb. 1, 2021. Routine maintenance on these struts ensures the aircraft can take-off and land safely. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Diana Ferree)

    Date Taken: 02.01.2021
    Date Posted: 02.02.2021 15:20
    Photo ID: 6505750
    VIRIN: 210201-F-DM010-1108
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 10.23 MB
    Location: PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, US
