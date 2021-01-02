Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Diana Ferree 

    911th Airlift Wing

    Senior Airman Evan Henry, crew chief with the 911th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, tests the communications equipment onboard a C-17 Globemaster III at Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, Feb. 1, 2021. Regular quality checks on this equipment is crucial for in-flight communications support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Diana Ferree)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2021
    Date Posted: 02.02.2021 15:20
    Photo ID: 6505747
    VIRIN: 210201-F-DM010-1033
    Resolution: 5806x3863
    Size: 9.39 MB
    Location: PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Snow haze [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Diana Ferree, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

