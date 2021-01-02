Senior Airman Evan Henry, crew chief with the 911th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, tests the communications equipment onboard a C-17 Globemaster III at Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, Feb. 1, 2021. Regular quality checks on this equipment is crucial for in-flight communications support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Diana Ferree)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2021 15:20
|Photo ID:
|6505747
|VIRIN:
|210201-F-DM010-1033
|Resolution:
|5806x3863
|Size:
|9.39 MB
|Location:
|PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Snow haze [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Diana Ferree, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT