Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Tripoli [Image 4 of 5]

    Tripoli

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Michael Lee 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    2100201-N-LY160-1038 SAN DIEGO (Feb. 1, 2021) – Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Saly Thao, supervises as the petty officer in charge during an anchoring evolution in the fo’c’sle aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Feb. 1. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Michael H. Lee/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2021
    Date Posted: 02.02.2021 09:38
    Photo ID: 6505258
    VIRIN: 210201-N-LY160-1038
    Resolution: 3260x2329
    Size: 340.65 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tripoli [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Michael Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Tripoli
    Tripoli
    Tripoli
    Tripoli
    Tripoli

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    tripoli

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT