2100201-N-LY160-1038 SAN DIEGO (Feb. 1, 2021) – Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Saly Thao, supervises as the petty officer in charge during an anchoring evolution in the fo’c’sle aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Feb. 1. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Michael H. Lee/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.01.2021 Date Posted: 02.02.2021 09:38 Photo ID: 6505258 VIRIN: 210201-N-LY160-1038 Resolution: 3260x2329 Size: 340.65 KB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Tripoli [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Michael Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.