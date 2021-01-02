2100201-N-LY160-1042 SAN DIEGO (Feb. 1, 2021) – Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Ismael Ramirez, left, and Seaman Apprentice William Calhoun turn a brake handwheel during an anchoring evolution in the fo’c’sle aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Feb. 1. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Michael H. Lee/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.01.2021 Date Posted: 02.02.2021 09:39 Photo ID: 6505260 VIRIN: 210201-N-LY160-1042 Resolution: 4183x2988 Size: 638.22 KB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Tripoli [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Michael Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.