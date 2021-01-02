Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS Tripoli [Image 1 of 5]

    USS Tripoli

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Michael Lee 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    2100201-N-LY160-1005 SAN DIEGO (Feb. 1, 2021) – Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Haydee Riveracontreras connects air pressure tubing to a splitter on the flight deck of the amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Feb. 1. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Michael H. Lee/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2021
    Date Posted: 02.02.2021 09:38
    Photo ID: 6505254
    VIRIN: 210201-N-LY160-1005
    Resolution: 2698x1927
    Size: 477.47 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Tripoli [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Michael Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Tripoli
    Tripoli
    Tripoli
    Tripoli
    Tripoli

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    tripoli

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT