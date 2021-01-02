2100201-N-LY160-1005 SAN DIEGO (Feb. 1, 2021) – Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Haydee Riveracontreras connects air pressure tubing to a splitter on the flight deck of the amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Feb. 1. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Michael H. Lee/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.01.2021 Date Posted: 02.02.2021 09:38 Photo ID: 6505254 VIRIN: 210201-N-LY160-1005 Resolution: 2698x1927 Size: 477.47 KB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Tripoli [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Michael Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.