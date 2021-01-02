2100201-N-LY160-1026 SAN DIEGO (Feb. 1, 2021) – Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Noah Copeland brushes a firefighting nozzle aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Feb. 1. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Michael H. Lee/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2021 09:38
|Photo ID:
|6505255
|VIRIN:
|210201-N-LY160-1026
|Resolution:
|4987x3562
|Size:
|816.39 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Tripoli [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Michael Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT