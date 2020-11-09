Date Taken: 09.11.2020 Date Posted: 02.02.2021 03:32 Photo ID: 6504956 VIRIN: 200911-Z-IT440-002 Resolution: 5472x3108 Size: 6.01 MB Location: DJ Hometown: DES MOINES, IA, US

Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, African-Born American Soldier reflects on coming to the United States [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Sirrina E. Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.