    African-Born American Soldier reflects on coming to the United States [Image 4 of 4]

    African-Born American Soldier reflects on coming to the United States

    DJIBOUTI

    09.11.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Sirrina E. Martinez 

    34th Red Bull Infantry Division

    Abraham Kipligat in the Horn of Africa, Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Sept. 9, 2020. Kipligat, a Iowa National Guard Soldier and Red Bull, is currently serving an a infantryman with Bravo Company, 2nd Battalion, 135th Infantry Regiment. (Minnesota National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Sirrina Martinez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2020
    Date Posted: 02.02.2021 03:32
    Photo ID: 6504956
    VIRIN: 200911-Z-IT440-002
    Resolution: 5472x3108
    Size: 6.01 MB
    Location: DJ
    Hometown: DES MOINES, IA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, African-Born American Soldier reflects on coming to the United States [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Sirrina E. Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Kenyan-born Red Bull Soldier reflects on deployment journey to the Horn of Africa

    Task Force Bayonet 2020
    2nd Battalion 135th Infantry Regiment

