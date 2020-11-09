Abraham Kipligat in the Horn of Africa, Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Sept. 9, 2020. Kipligat, a Iowa National Guard Soldier and Red Bull, is currently serving an a infantryman with Bravo Company, 2nd Battalion, 135th Infantry Regiment. (Minnesota National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Sirrina Martinez)
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2021 03:32
|Photo ID:
|6504956
|VIRIN:
|200911-Z-IT440-002
|Resolution:
|5472x3108
|Size:
|6.01 MB
|Location:
|DJ
|Hometown:
|DES MOINES, IA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, African-Born American Soldier reflects on coming to the United States [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Sirrina E. Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Kenyan-born Red Bull Soldier reflects on deployment journey to the Horn of Africa
LEAVE A COMMENT