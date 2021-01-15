Julius Kipligat, Abrahams father, in his police uniform when he worked for the Municipal Council of Eldoret, Eldoret, Kenya, circa 1998. Julius worked for the council from 1998-2009 before moving his family to the United States. (Photo courtesy of Abraham Kipligat)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.15.2021 Date Posted: 02.02.2021 03:32 Photo ID: 6504955 VIRIN: 210115-Z-IT440-004 Resolution: 996x1902 Size: 814.85 KB Location: KE Hometown: DES MOINES, IA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, African-Born American Soldier reflects on coming to the United States [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.