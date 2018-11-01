Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    African-Born American Soldier reflects on coming to the United States [Image 1 of 4]

    African-Born American Soldier reflects on coming to the United States

    UNITED STATES

    01.11.2018

    Photo by Sgt. Sirrina E. Martinez 

    34th Red Bull Infantry Division

    Abraham Kipligat (center) with his father Julius and sister Mercy after Kiplagat’s graduation from One Station Unit Training, Fort Benning, Georgia, Jan. 10, 2018. Kipligat joined the Iowa National Guard in 2017 as an infantryman. (Photo courtesy of Spc. Abraham Kipligat)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2018
    Date Posted: 02.02.2021 03:32
    Photo ID: 6504953
    VIRIN: 180111-Z-IT440-001
    Resolution: 5312x2988
    Size: 1.83 MB
    Location: US
    Hometown: DES MOINES, IA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, African-Born American Soldier reflects on coming to the United States [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Sirrina E. Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    African-Born American Soldier reflects on coming to the United States
    African-Born American Soldier reflects on coming to the United States
    African-Born American Soldier reflects on coming to the United States
    African-Born American Soldier reflects on coming to the United States

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Kenyan-born Red Bull Soldier reflects on deployment journey to the Horn of Africa

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Task Force Bayonet 2020
    2nd Battalion 135th Infantry Regiment

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT