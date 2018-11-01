Abraham Kipligat (center) with his father Julius and sister Mercy after Kiplagat’s graduation from One Station Unit Training, Fort Benning, Georgia, Jan. 10, 2018. Kipligat joined the Iowa National Guard in 2017 as an infantryman. (Photo courtesy of Spc. Abraham Kipligat)
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2018
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2021 03:32
|Photo ID:
|6504953
|VIRIN:
|180111-Z-IT440-001
|Resolution:
|5312x2988
|Size:
|1.83 MB
|Location:
|US
|Hometown:
|DES MOINES, IA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, African-Born American Soldier reflects on coming to the United States [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Sirrina E. Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Kenyan-born Red Bull Soldier reflects on deployment journey to the Horn of Africa
LEAVE A COMMENT