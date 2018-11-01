Abraham Kipligat (center) with his father Julius and sister Mercy after Kiplagat’s graduation from One Station Unit Training, Fort Benning, Georgia, Jan. 10, 2018. Kipligat joined the Iowa National Guard in 2017 as an infantryman. (Photo courtesy of Spc. Abraham Kipligat)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.11.2018 Date Posted: 02.02.2021 03:32 Photo ID: 6504953 VIRIN: 180111-Z-IT440-001 Resolution: 5312x2988 Size: 1.83 MB Location: US Hometown: DES MOINES, IA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, African-Born American Soldier reflects on coming to the United States [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Sirrina E. Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.