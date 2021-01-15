Julius Kipligat, Abrahams father, in his police uniform when he worked for the Municipal Council of Eldoret, Eldoret, Kenya, circa 1998. Julius worked for the council from 1998-2009 before moving his family to the United States. (Photo courtesy of Abraham Kipligat)
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2021 03:32
|Photo ID:
|6504954
|VIRIN:
|210115-Z-IT440-003
|Resolution:
|786x1134
|Size:
|461.25 KB
|Location:
|KE
|Hometown:
|DES MOINES, IA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, African-Born American Soldier reflects on coming to the United States [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Sirrina E. Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Kenyan-born Red Bull Soldier reflects on deployment journey to the Horn of Africa
LEAVE A COMMENT