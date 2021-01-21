Master Sgt. Kareem Fuertes, 154th Civil Engineer Squadron emergency manager, teaches a decontamination class for chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear defense training at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam January 21, 2021. CBRN training is essential to train military members how to react in contaminated environments. (U.S. photo by Airman 1st Class Makensie Cooper)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.21.2021 Date Posted: 02.01.2021 23:16 Photo ID: 6504782 VIRIN: 210121-F-GM429-0127 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 1.61 MB Location: HI, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CBRNE: Masking up [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Makensie Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.