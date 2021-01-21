Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CBRNE: Masking up

    CBRNE: Masking up

    HI, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Makensie Cooper 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Lucas Sena, 15th Operation Support Squadron aircrew flight equipment flight journeyman, helps Airman 1st Class Karl Harvey, 15th OSS OSL technician, don Mission Oriented Protective Posture 4 gear at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Jan. 21, 2021. MOPP 4 is the highest level of protective gear worn by servicemembers in contaminated environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Makensie Cooper)

