CBRNE: Masking up

Senior Airman Jacob Chackel-Edwards, 15th Maintenance Squadron aerospace propulsion mechanic, decontaminates an all-terrain vehicle during a chemical, biological, radioactive, and nuclear training on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Jan. 21, 2021. Decontamination training is essential in teaching Airmen the importance of decontaminating equipment and themselves to stay mission ready. (U.S. photo by Airman 1st Class Makensie Cooper)

