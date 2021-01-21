Senior Airman Jacob Chackel-Edwards, 15th Maintenance Squadron aerospace propulsion mechanic, decontaminates an all-terrain vehicle during a chemical, biological, radioactive, and nuclear training on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Jan. 21, 2021. Decontamination training is essential in teaching Airmen the importance of decontaminating equipment and themselves to stay mission ready. (U.S. photo by Airman 1st Class Makensie Cooper)
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2021 23:16
|Photo ID:
|6504781
|VIRIN:
|210121-F-GM429-0118
|Resolution:
|4698x3132
|Size:
|876.65 KB
|Location:
|HI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|3
This work, CBRNE: Masking up [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Makensie Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
