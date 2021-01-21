CBRNE: Masking up

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    01.21.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Makensie Cooper 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Jacob Chackel-Edwards, 15th Maintenance Squadron aerospace propulsion mechanic, decontaminates an all-terrain vehicle during a chemical, biological, radioactive, and nuclear training on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Jan. 21, 2021. Decontamination training is essential in teaching Airmen the importance of decontaminating equipment and themselves to stay mission ready. (U.S. photo by Airman 1st Class Makensie Cooper)

