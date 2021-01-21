CBRNE: Masking up

Tech Sgt. Jesse Juarez, 15th Operation Support Squadron aircrew flight equipment lead trainer, decontaminates Staff Sgt Chris German, 15th OSS OSL technician, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Jan. 21, 2021. Juarez and German attended chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear defense training to learn how to operate and remain mission ready in a contaminated environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Makensie Cooper)
