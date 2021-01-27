Distinguished leaders visit Arctic Survival School

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Samuel Ley, a Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape specialist assigned to the Arctic Survival Training School, demonstrates how to build a shelter during a leadership immersion on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Jan. 27, 2021. The Arctic Survival Training is designed to equip students with basic survival skills and provide an opportunity to test their knowledge and abilities in the arctic environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)

