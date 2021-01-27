Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Distinguished leaders visit Arctic Survival School

    Distinguished leaders visit Arctic Survival School

    EIELSON AFB, AK, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel Tamondong 

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Samuel Ley, a Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape specialist assigned to the Arctic Survival Training School, demonstrates how to build a shelter during a leadership immersion on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Jan. 27, 2021. The Arctic Survival Training is designed to equip students with basic survival skills and provide an opportunity to test their knowledge and abilities in the arctic environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)

    Date Taken: 01.27.2021
    Date Posted: 02.01.2021 14:01
    Location: EIELSON AFB, AK, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Distinguished leaders visit Arctic Survival School [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Jose Miguel Tamondong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Eielson AFB
    58th Special Operations Wing
    Arctic Survival Training

