Distinguished leaders visit Arctic Survival School

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Samuel Ley, a Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape specialist assigned to the Arctic Survival Training School, demonstrates how to set up a thermalized A-frame survival shelter on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Jan. 27, 2021. The shelter is designed to provide warmth in sub-zero temperatures for days. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)

Date Taken: 01.27.2021
Location: EIELSON AFB, AK, US