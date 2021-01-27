U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Samuel Ley, a Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape specialist assigned to the Arctic Survival Training School, demonstrates how to set up a thermalized A-frame survival shelter on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Jan. 27, 2021. The shelter is designed to provide warmth in sub-zero temperatures for days. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2021 14:01
|Photo ID:
|6504024
|VIRIN:
|210127-F-XX992-1092
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|1020.18 KB
|Location:
|EIELSON AFB, AK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Distinguished leaders visit Arctic Survival School [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Jose Miguel Tamondong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
