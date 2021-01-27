Distinguished leaders from the 58th Special Operations Wing interact with Arctic Survival Training students during a leadership immersion on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Jan. 27, 2021. The 58th SOW’s mission is to train mission-ready special operations, rescue, distinguished visitor airlift, advanced helicopter and aircrew students. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.27.2021 Date Posted: 02.01.2021 14:01 Photo ID: 6504021 VIRIN: 210127-F-XX992-1021 Resolution: 5642x3090 Size: 1.05 MB Location: EIELSON AFB, AK, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Distinguished leaders visit Arctic Survival School [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Jose Miguel Tamondong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.