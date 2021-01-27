Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Distinguished leaders visit Arctic Survival School [Image 1 of 4]

    EIELSON AFB, AK, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel Tamondong 

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Distinguished leaders from the 58th Special Operations Wing interact with Arctic Survival Training students during a leadership immersion on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Jan. 27, 2021. The 58th SOW’s mission is to train mission-ready special operations, rescue, distinguished visitor airlift, advanced helicopter and aircrew students. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)

    This work, Distinguished leaders visit Arctic Survival School [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Jose Miguel Tamondong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Eielson AFB
    58th Special Operations Wing
    Arctic Survival Training

