    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Damage Control Drill [Image 8 of 10]

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Damage Control Drill

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    01.30.2021

    Photo by Seaman Matthew Cavenaile  

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    210130-N-IO312-1093 PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 30, 2021) Sailors practice firefighting techniques during a damage control exercise in the hangar bay of the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6). America, flagship of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners, serving as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Matthew Cavenaile)

    Date Taken: 01.30.2021
    Date Posted: 02.01.2021 06:13
    Photo ID: 6503588
    VIRIN: 210130-N-IO312-1093
    Resolution: 3712x5568
    Size: 1.74 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Damage Control Drill [Image 10 of 10], by SN Matthew Cavenaile, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

