USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Damage Control Drill

210130-N-IO312-1012 PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 30, 2021) Aviation Boatswains Mate (Aircraft Handling) Airman Selena Torres, from San Diego, helps Sailors don firefighting gear during a damage control exercise aboard the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6). America, flagship of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners, serving as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Matthew Cavenaile)

Date Taken: 01.30.2021 Location: PHILIPPINE SEA