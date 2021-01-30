210130-N-BT681-2210 PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 30, 2021) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Joshua Ott, from Houston, assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), signals an F-35B Lightning II fighter aircraft assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) on the ship’s flight deck. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st MEU, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jonathan Berlier)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.30.2021 Date Posted: 02.01.2021 06:13 Photo ID: 6503580 VIRIN: 210130-N-BT681-2210 Resolution: 2323x3484 Size: 1.39 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailor conducts flight deck operations [Image 10 of 10], by SN Jonathan Berlier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.