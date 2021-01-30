210130-N-BT681-2195 PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 30, 2021) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 2nd Class Devin Call, from Winchester, Va., assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), signals an F-35B Lightning II fighter aircraft assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) on the ship’s flight deck. America, flagship of Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st MEU, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jonathan D. Berlier)

This work, Sailor conducts flight deck operations [Image 10 of 10], by SN Jonathan Berlier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.