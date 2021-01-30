Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailor conducts flight deck operations [Image 3 of 10]

    Sailor conducts flight deck operations

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    01.30.2021

    Photo by Seaman Jonathan Berlier 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    210130-N-BT681-2195 PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 30, 2021) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 2nd Class Devin Call, from Winchester, Va., assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), signals an F-35B Lightning II fighter aircraft assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) on the ship’s flight deck. America, flagship of Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st MEU, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jonathan D. Berlier)

    Date Taken: 01.30.2021
    Date Posted: 02.01.2021 06:13
    Photo ID: 6503581
    VIRIN: 210130-N-BT681-2195
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.79 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    This work, Sailor conducts flight deck operations [Image 10 of 10], by SN Jonathan Berlier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS America (LHA 6)

