    Sailor conducts flight deck operations [Image 7 of 11]

    Sailor conducts flight deck operations

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    01.30.2021

    Photo by Seaman Jonathan Berlier 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    210130-N-BT681-2017 PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 30, 2021) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Alexandra Graham, from Kingston, Jamaica, assigned to amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), signals an F-35B Lightning II aircraft assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU). America, lead ship of Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st MEU, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jonathan D. Berlier)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.30.2021
    Date Posted: 02.01.2021 06:04
    Photo ID: 6503572
    VIRIN: 210130-N-BT681-2017
    Resolution: 2336x3504
    Size: 1.78 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailor conducts flight deck operations [Image 11 of 11], by SN Jonathan Berlier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS America (LHA 6)

