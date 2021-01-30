210130-N-BT681-2017 PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 30, 2021) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Alexandra Graham, from Kingston, Jamaica, assigned to amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), signals an F-35B Lightning II aircraft assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU). America, lead ship of Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st MEU, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jonathan D. Berlier)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.30.2021 Date Posted: 02.01.2021 06:04 Photo ID: 6503572 VIRIN: 210130-N-BT681-2017 Resolution: 2336x3504 Size: 1.78 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailor conducts flight deck operations [Image 11 of 11], by SN Jonathan Berlier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.