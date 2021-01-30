210130-N-BT681-2011 PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 30, 2021) Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) conduct flight operations. America, flagship of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jonathan D. Berlier)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.30.2021 Date Posted: 02.01.2021 06:04 Photo ID: 6503568 VIRIN: 210130-N-BT681-2011 Resolution: 2797x1865 Size: 1.64 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) conduct flight operations [Image 11 of 11], by SN Jonathan Berlier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.