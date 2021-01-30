Sailor conducts flight deck operations

210130-N-BT681-2036 PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 30, 2021) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Tyler Montgomery, from Houston, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) signals an MV-22B Osprey assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) to land on the flight deck. America, flagship of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, along with the 31st MEU, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jonathan D. Berlier)

