210130-N-BT681-2060 PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 30, 2021) An MV-22B Osprey assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) lands on the flight deck of the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6). America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st MEU, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jonathan D. Berlier)

Date Taken: 01.30.2021 Date Posted: 02.01.2021 Location: PHILIPPINE SEA