Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Zachary Kai, from Kau, Hawaii, sends off a UH-60L Blackhawk helicopter, with the U.S. Army Aviation Battalion Japan, as it takes off on the flight deck aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) during deck landing qualifications. McCain is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Markus Castaneda)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.30.2021 Date Posted: 02.01.2021 03:50 Photo ID: 6503499 VIRIN: 210130-N-WI365-1219 Resolution: 3989x5585 Size: 1.23 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, UH-60L Blackhawk DLQs aboard John S. McCain [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Markus Castaneda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.