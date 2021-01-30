Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UH-60L Blackhawk DLQs aboard John S. McCain [Image 6 of 7]

    UH-60L Blackhawk DLQs aboard John S. McCain

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    01.30.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Markus Castaneda 

    Destroyer Squadron 15

    A UH-60L Blackhawk helicopter, with the U.S. Army Aviation Battalion Japan, stands by on the flight deck aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) during deck landing qualifications. McCain is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Markus Castaneda)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.30.2021
    Date Posted: 02.01.2021 03:50
    Photo ID: 6503498
    VIRIN: 210130-N-WI365-1346
    Resolution: 5185x3704
    Size: 1.26 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, UH-60L Blackhawk DLQs aboard John S. McCain [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Markus Castaneda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    McCain
    Fortune Favors the Brave
    John S. McCain
    JSM
    Big Bad John

