    UH-60L Blackhawk DLQs aboard John S. McCain [Image 5 of 7]

    UH-60L Blackhawk DLQs aboard John S. McCain

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    01.30.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Markus Castaneda 

    Destroyer Squadron 15

    Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Zachary Kai, from Kau, Hawaii, signals a UH-60L Blackhawk helicopter, with the U.S. Army Aviation Battalion Japan, to land on the flight deck aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) during deck landing qualifications. McCain is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Markus Castaneda)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.30.2021
    Date Posted: 02.01.2021 03:50
    Photo ID: 6503497
    VIRIN: 210130-N-WI365-1187
    Resolution: 6233x4452
    Size: 1.18 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, UH-60L Blackhawk DLQs aboard John S. McCain [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Markus Castaneda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    McCain
    Fortune Favors the Brave
    John S. McCain
    JSM
    Big Bad John

