Seaman Wayne Reid, from Miami, observes as a UH-60L Blackhawk helicopter, with the U.S. Army Aviation Battalion Japan, prepares to land on the flight deck aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) during deck landing qualifications. McCain is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Markus Castaneda)
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2021 03:50
|Photo ID:
|6503495
|VIRIN:
|210130-N-WI365-1073
|Resolution:
|5987x4276
|Size:
|1.17 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|3
This work, UH-60L Blackhawk DLQs aboard John S. McCain [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Markus Castaneda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
