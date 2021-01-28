Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3d LSB and NMCB 5 conduct crane load test [Image 13 of 14]

    3d LSB and NMCB 5 conduct crane load test

    CAMP SHIELDS, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.28.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Sebastian Riveraaponte 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Navy CM2 Michael Saldana, a construction mechanic with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5 (NMCB), and native of Corpus Christi, Texas, attaches a rope and shackle to conduct crane load tests on Camp Shields, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 28th, 2021. Marines with 3rd Landing Support Battalion 5 and Sailors with NMCB 5 conducted crane load tests to ensure the durability and reliability of the equipment they use to support the joint force. 3rd MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward deployed combat unit that serves as III Marine Expeditionary Force’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Sebastian Aponte)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2021
    Date Posted: 02.01.2021 01:27
    Photo ID: 6503421
    VIRIN: 210129-M-MW038-1013
    Resolution: 3360x5040
    Size: 6.19 MB
    Location: CAMP SHIELDS, OKINAWA, JP
    Hometown: CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3d LSB and NMCB 5 conduct crane load test [Image 14 of 14], by LCpl Sebastian Riveraaponte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    SEABEES
    Okinawa
    Navy
    3rd Marine Logistics Group
    III MEF
    LSB

