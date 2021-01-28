U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Samuel Pekula (left), a Columbus, Ohio native, Lance Cpl. Kyran Cretinon (center), a Saint Paul, Minnesota native and Lance Cpl. Zachary Andrew, a Glenville, New York native, all landing support specialists with 3rd Landing Support Battalion (LSB), Combat Logistics Regiment 3, 3rd Marine Logistics Group (MLG), conduct crane load tests on Camp Shields, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 28th, 2021. Marines with 3rd LSB and Sailors with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5 conducted crane load tests to ensure the durability and reliability of the equipment they use to support the joint force. 3rd MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward deployed combat unit that serves as III Marine Expeditionary Force’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Sebastian Aponte)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.28.2021 Date Posted: 02.01.2021 01:27 Photo ID: 6503419 VIRIN: 210129-M-MW038-1011 Resolution: 3360x5040 Size: 6.67 MB Location: CAMP SHIELDS, OKINAWA, JP Hometown: COLUMBUS, OH, US Hometown: GLENVILLE, NY, US Hometown: MINNEAPOLIS, MN, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 3d LSB and NMCB 5 conduct crane load test [Image 14 of 14], by LCpl Sebastian Riveraaponte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.