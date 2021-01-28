3d LSB and NMCB 5 conduct crane load test

U.S. Marines with 3rd Landing Support Battalion (LSB), Combat Logistics Regiment 3, 3rd Marine Logistics Group (MLG), attach a four point harness to conduct crane load tests on Camp Shields, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 28th, 2021. Marines with 3rd LSB and Sailors with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5 conducted crane load tests to ensure the durability and reliability of the equipment they use to support the joint force. 3rd MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward deployed combat unit that serves as III Marine Expeditionary Force’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Sebastian Aponte)

