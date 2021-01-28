Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    3d LSB and NMCB 5 conduct crane load test [Image 9 of 14]

    3d LSB and NMCB 5 conduct crane load test

    CAMP SHIELDS, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.28.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Sebastian Riveraaponte 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Kyle Deskis (left), a Bolton, Connecticut native and Lance Cpl. Zachary Andrew, a Glenville, New York native, both landing support specialists with 3rd Landing Support Battalion (LSB), Combat Logistics Regiment 3, 3rd Marine Logistics Group (MLG), conduct crane load tests on Camp Shields, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 28th, 2021. Marines with 3rd LSB and Sailors with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5 conducted crane load tests to ensure the durability and reliability of the equipment they use to support the joint force. 3rd MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward deployed combat unit that serves as III Marine Expeditionary Force’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Sebastian Aponte)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2021
    Date Posted: 02.01.2021 01:28
    Photo ID: 6503416
    VIRIN: 210129-M-MW038-1009
    Resolution: 3360x5040
    Size: 6 MB
    Location: CAMP SHIELDS, OKINAWA, JP
    Hometown: BOLTON, CT, US
    Hometown: GLENVILLE, NY, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3d LSB and NMCB 5 conduct crane load test [Image 14 of 14], by LCpl Sebastian Riveraaponte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    3d LSB and NMCB 5 conduct crane load test
    3d LSB and NMCB 5 conduct crane load test
    3d LSB and NMCB 5 conduct crane load test
    3d LSB and NMCB 5 conduct crane load test
    3d LSB and NMCB 5 conduct crane load test
    3d LSB and NMCB 5 conduct crane load test
    3d LSB and NMCB 5 conduct crane load test
    3d LSB and NMCB 5 conduct crane load test
    3d LSB and NMCB 5 conduct crane load test
    3d LSB and NMCB 5 conduct crane load test
    3d LSB and NMCB 5 conduct crane load test
    3d LSB and NMCB 5 conduct crane load test
    3d LSB and NMCB 5 conduct crane load test
    3d LSB and NMCB 5 conduct crane load test

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SEABEES
    Okinawa
    Navy
    3rd Marine Logistics Group
    III MEF
    LSB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT