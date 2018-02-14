Strike Eagles arrive at Al Dhafra Air Base for Dynamic Force Employment

U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagles assigned to the 335th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron taxi at Al Dhafra Air Base (ADAB), United Arab Emirates, Jan. 21, 2021. F-15Es from Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, deployed to ADAB to enhance U.S. Air Forces Central’s ability to deter aggression and promote security and stability within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Bryan Guthrie)

