    Strike Eagles arrive at Al Dhafra Air Base for Dynamic Force Employment [Image 6 of 6]

    Strike Eagles arrive at Al Dhafra Air Base for Dynamic Force Employment

    AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    02.14.2018

    Photo by Senior Airman Bryan Guthrie 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagles assigned to the 335th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron taxi at Al Dhafra Air Base (ADAB), United Arab Emirates, Jan. 21, 2021. F-15Es from Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, deployed to ADAB to enhance U.S. Air Forces Central’s ability to deter aggression and promote security and stability within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Bryan Guthrie)

    Date Taken: 02.14.2018
    Date Posted: 01.30.2021 05:58
    Photo ID: 6502203
    VIRIN: 210121-F-DN281-1006
    Resolution: 2386x1500
    Size: 1.44 MB
    Location: AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Strike Eagles arrive at Al Dhafra Air Base for Dynamic Force Employment [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Bryan Guthrie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Seymour Johnson Air Force Base
    335th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron
    F-15E Strike Eagle
    380th AEW
    F-15E
    380th Air Expeditionary Wing
    380th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
    Seymour Johnson AFB
    380th EAMXS
    335th EFS
    ADAB
    Al Dhafra Air Base
    Dynamic Force Employment

