Strike Eagles arrive at Al Dhafra Air Base for Dynamic Force Employment

Two U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle dedicated crew chiefs assigned to the 380th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron (EAMXS) perform maintenance on an F-15E at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 19, 2021. It is the 380th EAMXS’s responsibility to ensure the F-15Es assigned to the 335th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron maintain operational readiness by performing scheduled inspections, functional checks and preventive maintenance before and after each flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Bryan Guthrie)

