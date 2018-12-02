U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 380th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron perform maintenance on an F-15E Strike Eagle at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 19, 2021. Dynamic deployments demonstrate the U.S. military’s ability to rapidly deploy combat power anywhere in the world in support of security and stability, and to respond to any contingency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Bryan Guthrie)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.12.2018 Date Posted: 01.30.2021 05:58 Photo ID: 6502196 VIRIN: 210119-F-DN281-1258 Resolution: 2903x1500 Size: 242.16 KB Location: AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Strike Eagles arrive at Al Dhafra Air Base for Dynamic Force Employment [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Bryan Guthrie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.