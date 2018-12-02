Strike Eagles arrive at Al Dhafra Air Base for Dynamic Force Employment

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 380th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron perform maintenance on an F-15E Strike Eagle at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 19, 2021. Dynamic deployments demonstrate the U.S. military’s ability to rapidly deploy combat power anywhere in the world in support of security and stability, and to respond to any contingency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Bryan Guthrie)
