Strike Eagles arrive at Al Dhafra Air Base for Dynamic Force Employment

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Austin Chamberlin, 380th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron F-15E Strike Eagle dedicated crew chief, performs inspections on an F-15E deployed to Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 19, 2021. Maintenance and aircrew personnel From Seymour-Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, deployed as part of a Dynamic Force Employment, which is deliberately planned to occur on short timelines to exercise the U.S. Air Force’s ability to deploy and employ forces anywhere around the world at any moment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Bryan Guthrie)

