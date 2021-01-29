210129-N-RG171-0009 BLACK SEA (Jan. 29, 2021) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78), arrives in the Black Sea , Jan. 29, 2021. Porter, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Will Hardy/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.29.2021 Date Posted: 01.30.2021 05:22 Photo ID: 6502181 VIRIN: 210129-N-RG171-0009 Resolution: 2649x1892 Size: 1.08 MB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2