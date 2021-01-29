Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    210129-N-RG171-0125 [Image 12 of 12]

    210129-N-RG171-0125

    UNITED STATES

    01.29.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Donald Cook (DDG 75)

    210129-N-RG171-0125 BLACK SEA (Jan. 29, 2021) Operations Specialist Seaman Apprentice Jordan Pacanins operates a console on the bridge of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Donald Cook (DDG 75) during an underway replenishment in the Black Sea, Jan. 29, 2021. Donald Cook, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its 11th patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Will Hardy/Released)

    Date Taken: 01.29.2021
    Date Posted: 01.30.2021 05:23
    VIRIN: 210129-N-RG171-0125
    Location: US
    UNREP
    USNS Laramie"
    Donald Cook
    "Navy
    Black Sea

