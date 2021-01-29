210129-N-RG171-0041 BLACK SEA (Jan. 29, 2021) Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class David Hansen, left, and Seaman Apprentice Katie Phelps man the helm of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Donald Cook (DDG 75), before an underway replenishment in the Black Sea, Jan. 29, 2021. Donald Cook, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its 11th patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Will Hardy/Released)

