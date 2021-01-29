210129-N-RG171-0075 BLACK SEA (Jan. 29, 2021) Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Nguessan Dje signals to the Henry J. Kaiser-class fleet replenishment oiler USNS Laramie (T-AO 203) from the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Donald Cook (DDG 75), during an underway replenishment, Jan. 29, 2021. Donald Cook, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its 11th patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Will Hardy/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.29.2021 Date Posted: 01.30.2021 05:22 Photo ID: 6502187 VIRIN: 210129-N-RG171-0075 Resolution: 2304x3225 Size: 997.59 KB Location: US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 210129-N-RG171-0075 [Image 12 of 12], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.