Members of the 332 Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron Sweep Perimeter Road

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Stephen Franco, a security forces defender deployed to the 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing, checks his M-240 Bravo before leaving for patrol, Jan. 19, 2021. Deployed security forces defenders ensure the base remains secure in order to carry out its mission both day and night, 365 days-a-year. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Paul Duquette)

