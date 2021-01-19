U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Camron Nuner, a defender with the 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing, patrols the perimeter keeping wing operations secure at an undisclosed location, Jan. 19, 2021. He and other defenders ensure the base remains secure in order to carry out its mission both day and night, 365 days-a-year. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Paul Duquette)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.19.2021 Date Posted: 01.30.2021 05:12 Photo ID: 6502177 VIRIN: 210119-Z-IN381-045 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 23.54 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Members of the 332 Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron Sweep Perimeter Road [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.